BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor was taken into custody in Bedford County.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reported Bill Gailey II was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation after it received a tip in reference to child pornography.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff’s Office)

Gailey was charged with 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Evidence was seized from his home during the execution of a search warrant.

He was taken into custody at his home and taken to the Bedford County jail where he was booked on a $200,000 bond.