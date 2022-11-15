SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Complaints against a worker at a Bedford County assisted living facility have now landed a caregiver behind bars.

Cody Prestwood, 34, of Shelbyville, was arrested on Nov. 9.

Cody Prestwood (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

In January, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined Adult Protective Services and the Department of Health in investigating a complaint that residents at a Bedford County assisted living facility were being abused and/or neglected.

Over the course of the investigation, Prestwood, a licensed practical nurse at the facility, was found to be the person allegedly responsible for the abuse and neglect of patients.

According to the investigation’s findings, Prestwood failed on multiple occasions to document those incidents and failed to seek proper treatment for the individuals involved from December 2021 through August 2022.

Prestwood was taken into custody by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. He is facing the following charges:

Aggravated abuse of an elderly adult (x2)

Neglect of an elderly adult (x2)

Abuse of an elderly adult

Prestwood was booked into the Bedford County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond.