BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a “strong armed robbery” from Friday night.

According to officials, the incident took place at approximately 8:52 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Pit Stop Market.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a man between 5-feet 7-inches and 5-feet 10-inches tall, who weighs 130 to 145 pounds.

(Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities also shared surveillance footage of the incident on social media.

If you have any information about this robbery — or the suspect photographed above — you are asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-684-3232.