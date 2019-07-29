‘Beat ALS Week’ on Good Morning Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) – It’s the start of ALS Week on Good Morning Nashville!

GMN will be sharing personal stories and talking about research to find a cure for the fatal disease that has impacted hundreds of Middle Tennessee families.

Here are a few facts about ALS.

Five thousand people are diagnosed each year, 90% of people with the disease have no family history.

There is no cure for ALS. The average life span of people living with the disease is three years.

In Tenessee, the state chapter of the ALS Association works to help families any way they can.

“Last year, the ALS Association of Tennessee served a little over 300 individuals across the state, but at any given time, there are approx 5,000 individuals who are diagnosed,” said Michelle Sweeney, CEO of the Tennessee ALS chapter.

For information on volunteering or joining the fight against ALS, visit the website.