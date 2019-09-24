Bear photobombs wedding pictures in Gatlinburg

GATLINGBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — A couple who tied the knot in Gatlinburg over the weekend will have lasting memories with one guest that showed up uninvited.

The ceremony for Cory and Sabrina Brewer had just wrapped up Sunday when photographer Leah McMahan took the two newlyweds behind Calhoun’s to snap their wedding pictures.

During the shoot, McMahan said they all noticed the bear start to walk down the aisle, so they wanted to make sure it made it into their photos.

(Photo: Leah McMahan / Gypsy Soul Photography & Salon)

“Being scared didn’t cross my mind,” McMahan told News 2. “I just wanted the shot.”

At one point, she said the bear made a “huffing sound” at her and began heading in her direction. That’s when she and the Brewers realized it was time to leave.

“It was probably the most adventurous photo session I have done,” McMahan explained. “Even more than the one time I shot a family and their pet opossum.”