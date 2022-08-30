PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mountain rescue team saved the day after a dog fell 60 feet down a cliff in Putnam County early Sunday morning.

Crews with the Putnam County Rescue Squad were dispatched to Eastern Putnam County around 1:30 a.m. to assist in the rescue of of a beagle that fell approximately 60 feet from a bluff.

Source: Putnam County Rescue Squad

Source: Putnam County Rescue Squad

The rescue team was able to tie the beagle and lift it back to the top of the cliff where the family was anxiously waiting for the dog’s arrival.

Although the rescue team spent several hours bringing the beagle to safety, they say animal rescues aren’t their primary mission.

The rescue team says the gear and training they have puts them in a unique position to solve problems for both human and furry citizens.

According to the Putnam County Rescue Squad, the beagle was brought back to its family uninjured.