NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Better Business Bureau is warning residents to be aware of ‘storm chasers’ after a recent weather event caused widespread damage in Middle Tennessee.

The BBB says after a strong storm, especially like the one on Friday that resulted in damage, contractors often take advantage of customers who face uncertainty.

Many residents in Middle Tennessee experienced Friday’s severe storms bring strong winds, with some communities experiencing gusts close to 80 MPH.

The strong wind gusts resulted in more the 150,000 power outages, injuries and even three reported storm-related deaths.

As many Tennesseans search for help to fix damage caused by Friday’s storm, the BBB is asking residents be aware of “storm chasers” and out-of-town contractors who often make promises of quick fixes that they can’t deliver.

Before hiring any contractor, the BBB says you should remember the following tips:

Contract your insurance company

Do your research

Resist high-pressure sales

Be especially careful of door-to-door contractors

Don’t sign over insurance checks to contractors

Be wary regarding places you can’t see

Although all storm chasers may not be scammers, the BBB says the safest way to find help is by contacting your insurance company and asking for a list of recommendations.

To find businesses you can trust, visit BBB.org.