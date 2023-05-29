NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — During Memorial Day, it is common for many people to look for ways to honor the memory of those who have served the United States or help veterans in need.

Around this time of year, the Better Business Bureau wants to make you aware of scams that target citizens and members of the military, and help you spot any questionable appeals that have a patriotic approach.

According to the BBB, in 2022, roughly 41% of military spouses and 36% of veterans fell victim to scams.

These schemes can appear in several forms; some of the most common schemes include scammers impersonating a military member or veteran charity with the goal of soliciting donations, posing as the Veterans Administration (VA) to gain access to important information like a credit card, bank, and financial records to allegedly update records with the VA.

Social media and dating sites can even play a factor in Memorial Day-related scams that aim to convince victims to wire funds to help who they are lead to believe is a deployed service member.

For Sharie Bardo, the General Manager of American Legion Post 88 in Donelson, it’s disheartening to believe that anyone would try to take advantage during the observance of such an important holiday.

“Honestly, it hurts my heart because the veterans have done so much for us,” said Bardo.

If you would like to donate locally, Bardo said American Legion Post 88 is a non-profit organization that

Bardo said the American Legion will never call you and ask for money over the phone. However, there are other secure ways to give.”

You can either call the post or you can come into the post. We take donations all the time. You can write a check; you can do cash. We’ll give you a receipt for everything that you give to us because we are not about taking advantage of anybody, but we want to take care of everybody that we can,” said Bardo.

BBB officials encourage consumers to always do their research before giving to any charity. It’s important to confirm the exact name of the charity you plan to give to because there are thousands across the country and mistaken identity is a commonly reported issue.

The BBB said a good way to start is by checking give.org to see if the organization meets BBB charity standards.