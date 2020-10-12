BBB warns against fake emails ahead of Amazon Prime Day

An employee carries a package at the distribution center of US online retail giant Amazon in Moenchengladbach, on December 17, 2019. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amazon is offering special deals on October 13-14 for Prime members online.

But the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee warns that fake emails are growing ahead of the virtual shopping event.

“They’re telling you something went wrong with your account or even your shipping information,” BBB President and CEO Robyn Householder said.

Householder says with the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers are seeking opportunity to steal from you. Even using trusted resources, like BBB, to make their claims sound legitamate.

“In a couple of instances we’ve even seen them spoof our phone number which the consumer is then going to trust,” Householder said.

The BBB warns consumers to be alert when clicking into emails or responding to phone calls that look like they’re from trusted companies, but are asking for personal information.

“Over the weekend I actually got two scam emails. One from what appeared to be Amazon, but the other was from Chase bank, both telling me I had a refund that I needed to claim,” Householder said.

The BBB cited that scammers are getting more and more creative at stealing your money. In 2016 34% of victims lost money, but now that percentage has grown to more than 65%.

“All of us are online more, we’re using our phone more, we’re using our laptop more, and so this is an opportunity for scam artists to reach us differently,” Householder said.

Householder recommends if you feel emails or calls are suspicious, to report it to the BBB and check with the company that messaged you directly before responding.

Householder warns that ahead of the holiday season, where 67% of consumers will shop exclusively online, scams will likely increase.

Amazon Prime day begins on Tuesday with special deals for small business purchases.