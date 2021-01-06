BBB cautions fans on Titans playoff ticket, merchandise scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Better Business Bureau is urging Titans fans to be mindful about ticket and merchandise scams ahead of Tennessee’s playoff game against Baltimore.

During the postseason, tickets can be expensive and merchandise and be hard to find. The BBB says this enables con artists to take advantage of unsuspecting fans searching online. Scammers may try and sell counterfeit tickets, screenshots and apparel that may not even exist.

Ticket scams often have certain characteristics, such as low prices on great seats, third-party sellers with no guarantees or fake websites that look real.

“Use caution when it comes to buying resold tickets,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of BBB serving Middle TN and Southern KY. “We cannot stress that enough. Between tickets and merchandise, there are a lot of fraud and counterfeits out there that are sometimes difficult to immediately spot.”

To prevent yourself and others from falling victim to ticket and/or merchandise scams, the BBB suggests the following tips:

Tickets:

Check the official Titans/NFL ticket information on their website: or on social media.

If you buy a ticket outside the event, remember there are usually no refunds or guarantees.

Research the ticket site or seller to see if it provides any buyer protections, such as money-back guarantees if tickets are fake. Always read the fine print.

Be wary of ticket offers at extreme discount prices, these are most likely too good to be true.

Team Merchandise:

Buy directly from the team or league websites, official vendors at the stadium or other trusted stores. It’s okay to be skeptical.

Watch out for unsolicited emails from pop-up internet shops selling gear for your team. If you don’t wish to receive emails from a business in question, opt to unsubscribe from their list. Replying to emails like this will confirm you’re using a working address and will likely get you in regular rotation for their spam.

Beware of fake websites that appear to sell official team merchandise but are only after your credit card number.

Do your due diligence before clicking “buy now.” Confirm details like a promised delivery time and refund or return policies.

General Tips: