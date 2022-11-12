SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Plenty of law enforcement officers and first responders descended upon Liberty Creek High School in Gallatin on Saturday, but it was all for a good cause.

The first annual Sumner County Battle of the Badges Basketball Tournament raised $7,000 for the Sumner County Special Olympics.

Bragging rights were on the line as Gallatin, Hendersonville, and Sumner County authorities and firefighters took to the court on Saturday, Nov. 12.

In the end, the team from the Hendersonville Police Department won first place. However, the score didn’t really matter because all of the teams were playing to support the Special Olympics.

In addition, the Hendersonville Police team honored Danny Ellis — a fellow officer who recently discovered he has a brain tumor — by wearing shirts with the number 43 and ‘ELLIS STRONG’ on them.