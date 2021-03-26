Bars, restaurants in Nashville allowed to extend operating hours, increase capacity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bars and restaurants serving alcohol in Nashville can stay open later and allow more customers beginning early Friday morning, as the city’s COVID vaccination rate led to a new public health order.

An update provided Wednesday by Mayor John Cooper revealed 23% of residents in Nashville and Davidson County had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Cooper announced earlier in the month that some restrictions would be eased one week after the city reached a vaccination rate of 20%.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Mayor Cooper said bars and restaurants serving alcohol can stay open until 2 a.m., with a socially-distanced capacity of 175 patrons per floor. There is also no longer a percentage cap on capacity at bar counters, as long as social distancing is practiced.

The maximum size of indoor dining parties has increased to ten people, while outdoor dining parties can have up to 25 people. Groups of ten are authorized to attend museums and other attractions, while attendance at sports leagues and scholastic events allows four people per participant.

The changes also allow 75% capacity at gyms and pools, as well as the opening of saunas. Salons and personal contact businesses can operate at full capacity with masks required.

When Nashville reaches a 30% vaccination rate, Mayor Cooper said another public health order will take effect approximately one week later, allowing for 225 per floor at bars and restaurants serving alcohol, as well as an outdoor stadium capacity of 40%.

The full list of changes that would take effect approximately one week after reaching each vaccination rate milestone, provided by Mayor John Cooper’s Office:

At 20% vaccination rate:

Indoor gatherings limit increases to 10 people (currently 8 people) without Health Department approval required.

Bar & restaurant capacity: Socially distanced, cap of 175 people per floor (currently 125) Bar counters: Maintain social distancing; no capacity percentage cap. Restaurant and bar hours extended to 2:00 a.m. (currently 1:00 a.m.).

Increasing indoor dining party size to 10 people (currently 8 people), consistent with 10-person indoor gathering size guidance.

Increasing outdoor dining party size to 25, consistent with 25-person outdoor gathering limit.

Large, low-risk indoor conventions can have up to 2,000 people (currently 1,000 people) with Health Department approval.

Outdoor stadium capacity at 33 percent.

Events and “transportainment” can go until 2:00 a.m., consistent with restaurant and bar hours. “Transportainment” can have groups up to 25, consistent with 25-person outdoor gathering limit.

Salons and personal contact businesses at full capacity with masks required.

Pool capacity at 75 percent bather load (currently 50 percent) and saunas open.

Museums and attractions: Groups to 10 allowed (currently 8).

Gyms at 75 percent capacity (currently 50 percent).

Attendance at sports leagues and scholastic events: 4 people per participant.

