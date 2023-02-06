MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A barricade situation is underway in a subdivision in Columbia Monday morning.

Tactical officers have surrounded a home on McKinley Drive off Due Lane in the Gholson Woods development.

According to Columbia police, officers and Maury County firefighters went to the home around 7:30 a.m. to help a woman who had been involved in a domestic dispute remove her belongings from the home.

Officers were at the home for about six minutes before they were met with gunfire coming from the home. Officers returned fire, retreated and then worked to establish a perimeter around the home, according to Columbia police.

There are no known injuries to any officers or to anyone inside the home.

Officers are working to negotiate with the man inside the home to come to a peaceful resolution. Nearby neighbors have been evacuated to safety.

The 47-year-old man barricaded inside the home is said to have active warrants for his arrest.

No additional information was released.