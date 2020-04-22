Barn destroyed in Dickson County fire

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in Dickson County are working to figure out what sparked a fire early Wednesday morning that destroyed a barn.

Firefighters from multiple agencies, including Dickson County Fire Rescue and Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department, responded just after 2 a.m. to a structure fire in the 2300 block of Sylvia Road.

When firefighters arrived, they said a barn had already burned to the ground. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to any neighboring structures.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.