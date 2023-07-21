NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The highly anticipated “Barbie” movie is finally in theaters.

The film is not only raking in sales for the box office, but it’s bringing more customers to local businesses in Middle Tennessee.

Since the marketing began for the film roughly a month ago, local business owners of collectible and local shops have received a record number of Barbie-related inquiries.

Staff with Totally Rad Toyhouse in Nashville said more people have been calling to sell entire collections of the dolls produced from the 1980s to the early 2000s. They are now referring customers to other shops because they received so many inquiries and they couldn’t accept any more.

“When you take in a collection of say 50 Barbies, there may be three or four that are rare and those sell fast, and then the other ones will sit for quite a while,” said LJ Landrum, the co-owner of Totally Rad Toyhouse.

Barbie doll sales are estimated to bring in $12.5 billion this year; that’s due in part to the movie. However, the release of popular films is helping to put an emphasis on shopping with small businesses.

“I think in some ways when it comes to something like Barbie, some people might overlook us. They may just hit up a Target or Walmart,” said Landrum. “When it comes to something like Barbie or any of the other movies, people will stop and think, ‘Where can I find something old?’ and that helps us small guys because we try to carry it and get it as often as we can. I think it helps people shop small because they enjoy the nostalgia of the older toys.”

Staff said other recent films like “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” have also caused an uptick in customers searching for collectors’ items. “Barbie” is expected to gross more than $300 million over its opening weekend.