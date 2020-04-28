Columbia barbershop owner questions why his business is not essential enough

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Daniel Hartsfield has been on the phone all week with clients calling to see when he’ll reopen his barbershop.

“They’re ready for us to reopen,” Hartsfield said.

But as restaurants and retail stores were given the green light under Governor Bill Lee’s first phase of reopening, Hartsfield questioned why grooming was not included.

“I don’t understand it at all,” Hartsfield said. “Why are other businesses more essential than we are?”

Hartsfield said his business is designed to fit within the guidelines of social distancing practices and sanitation protocols.

“We are taught sanitation from barber school. We sanitize every comb, clipper guard, even our tools that we use,” Hartsfield said.

The barbershop owner is one of five groomers on staff, so limiting the number of people in the business at once would not be difficult for him. Even going a step further in his time off to make disposable chair cloths.

“My wife and I have been making some disposable chair cloths, so that is one of the things we can take out of the mix is using the same chair cloth on different individuals,” Hartsfield said.

But for now, he’s forced to wait. Hartsfield hopes to reopen on Friday, but has not been able to take appointments until he knows for sure.

