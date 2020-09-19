Bar owners react to recent controversy surrounding the reporting of COVID-19 data

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the past 48 hours, Nashville has made national headlines as business owners step forward and some file lawsuits, claiming the Mayor discriminated against bars with harsh COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor John Cooper maintains the city’s decisions weren’t misleading but rather, protected bars and others establishments.

News 2’s CB Cotton sat down with the owner of an iconic dive bar who says he and others have a hard time seeing it that way. Watch the video above.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE