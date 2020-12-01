Bank contributes $1M to help TSU students

Local News
TSU Tennessee State University Generic_54608

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bank of America is contributing $1 million in a partnership with Tennessee State University to help students finish college and find employment.

The bank recently committed $1 billion over four years to advance racial equality and economic opportunity and $25 million for skills improvement for African Americans and Hispanic-Latino students, the university said in a news release.

Bank of America’s nationwide initiative includes partnerships with nearly two dozen community colleges that predominantly serve Black and Hispanic-Latino students, public Historically Black Colleges and Universities and public Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

“Tennessee State University is excited to be partnering with Bank of America, and for the $1 million contribution to help our students complete their degrees and secure meaningful employment opportunities in a global workforce, specifically here in Nashville, a city that has become a global leader in the healthcare, technology entertainment and hospitality industries,” university President Glenda Glover said in the release.

