NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Pesky potholes continue to cause problems, and the weather isn’t helping.

On Thursday morning, at least 14 cars were impacted by one pothole alone on I-40 near mile marker 203.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said a couple of lanes were closed as crews worked to patch the pothole with a temporary mix in an effort to keep traffic moving and drivers safe.

“We were overwhelmed with reports of flooding and other issues throughout county, so it took some time for them to get there, but it’s been a busy morning,” said TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds.

Overall, it’s been a busy year.

“The fact we have so many repaving projects in the middle of winter shows how much we are trying to do so urgently because projects like that are kind of unheard of in this season,” Hammonds added.

In Davidson County, TDOT maintenance crews have been working on I-40 for the last week and work is expected to continue at the following locations from near Hwy 70 to just past Old Hickory Boulevard:

Alternating lane closures will begin each day around 9 a.m. and will continue throughout the night as weather permits.

Paving will continue on SR 155/Briley Parkway Monday in lanes 1, 4 and the right shoulder. Work stretches from the Cumberland River bridge south to the 12.7 mile marker. They will also be milling lane 1 north from Cumberland bridge to Briarville road.

Repaving will be happening I-65 in Robertson County from mile marker 103.7 to mile marker 111. They’ll begin working in the northbound lanes at mile marker 103.7 near the Bethel Rd interchange. It’s expected to last around two weeks.

In Smith County, Repaving will continue on portions of I-40 in both directions. Alternating lane closures will be conducted around 8 a.m. and will continue throughout the night as weather permits.

“I think Smith County has been taken care of which is good news,” Hammonds said. “The other projects… weather has delayed us and what it sounds like will continue to delay us, so we’re trying to do everything we can when we can. It’s just the weather plays a huge role in all of this.”

In the meantime, the Nashville Department of Transportation tells News 2 it has four crews out each day repairing potholes on metro streets, filling around 2,300 potholes in the first two weeks of February.

January 1, 2022 – February 18, 2022 , TDOT has performed approximately 862 tons of manual spot patching (pothole patching) in Region 3 at an approximate cost of $685,000 .

Residents are encouraged to report potholes on Metro streets to hubNashville by calling 311 or by clicking here.

Motorists can also alert TDOT to potholes using this form.