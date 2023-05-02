MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 8-month-old child and two adults survived a high speed rollover crash in Millersville caused by the child’s mother who has since been charged with DUI.

It happened Saturday afternoon on I-65 South in a stretch of interstate known as the ridge.

Police said alcohol played a prominent role in the wreck.

When Millersville police officer Wendell Harris arrived on scene at around 4:15 p.m., there was chaos; the interstate was shut down and people were in the woods. An SUV was also on its side 50 or more feet from the highway in the woods.

It’s quickly learned that two adults and a child have been pulled from the wreckage.

Amazingly, no one had life threatening injuries, including the 8-month-old little girl who was in a car seat in the back.

“I’m 100% amazed that everyone survived, especially with such little injury,” Officer Harris said.

According to police, the white Ford Escape SUV caused the wreck, first by striking a black of a Dodge Challenger, spinning that car into the guard rail before rolling into the woods.

The driver of the Dodge told police he saw it coming and told his passenger to brace for impact as the SUV clipped the Dodge’s rear end.

“She hit my rear quarter and then spun me, and I just kept spinning around,” he told police.

The force of the crash sawed off small trees in the woodline.

“From what they told us, the white SUV was swerving in and out of traffic, probably at close to triple digit speeds,” Officer Harris said.

According to Wendell Harris, both adults in the SUV admitted to drinking alcohol and said they even took a few shots.

Police charged the baby’s mother, 28-year-old Samantha St. Andrews, with DUI and child endangerment.

The other occupant of the SUV was 25-year-old Marisa Ramirez who also went to jail on public intoxication charges. She told officers she had many drinks and would not be able to pass a field sobriety test if asked to do so.

Of the city’s 11 DUIs this year, Officer Harris has investigated eight of them, and police said Saturday’s crash was the fifth incident on the interstate inside the Millersville city limits.

“DUI is one of my favorite things to look for because I want those people off the road,” Harris said.

Officials at the Department of Children’s Services told News 2 the baby suffered only minor injuries and is now in DCS custody.

According to Millersville police, St. Andrews is still in the hospital. Once released, she will be booked into the Sumner County Jail.