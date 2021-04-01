Baby Joe: Watch testimony in hearing for accused parents in Dickson Case

DICKSON, Tenn., (WKRN) — The case of Joe Clyde Daniels has hit home for so many in Middle Tennessee who hope to find answers. It’s been almost three years since the boy vanished. Baby Joe is presumed dead.

Thursday, a motions hearing got underway in the case against his parents, Joseph Daniels and Krystal Daniels.

Joseph Daniels was in the courtroom, while Krystal Daniels was watching from jail.

One of the first decisions to come from Judge David Wolfe was to sever the couple’s trials. Joseph is facing a criminal homicide charge. Krystal Daniels is facing an aggravated child neglect charge

The first witness called to the stand is TBI Special Agent Joey Boyd, the lead case agent for the investigation into the five-year-old’s disappearance. In the first video, Boyd is questioned by defense attorney Jake Lockert. In the second video, Boyd is cross-examined by prosecutor District Attorney General Ray Crouch.

The second witness called to the stand is Dickson County Sheriff Sgt. Detective Trevor Daniel. Daniel is first questioned by AG Crouch in a motion to suppress statements. Then, he is cross-examined by Lockert.

The third witness called to the stand Thursday is Dickson County Sheriff Deputy John Gun, who was called to the stand by AG Crouch. Then, he is cross-examined by Lockert.

The fourth witness called to the stand is former TBI Agent Brandt Holt (current deputy with Cheatham Co. Sheriff’s Office). AG Crouch calls him to the stand for questioning, and he is cross-examined by Lockert.

The last part of Thursday’s hearing included a recorded interaction between former Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe and the defendant, Joseph Daniels. Attorneys said the recording is about ten-hours long and it will be continued during the next hearing April 6, 2021.