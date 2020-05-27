‘Baby Joe’ search extended to Thursday, paused for weather

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the search warrant was extended for the property where ‘Baby Joe’ Clyde Daniels was last seen in 2018.

But with rainy weather on Wednesday morning, the TBI tells News 2 the search was paused and will resume on Thursday.

TBI investigators were on site Tuesday working in the back of the property where Daniels’ grandparents still live. News 2 observed investigators using what appeared to be a ground-penetrating radar device along a specific area where trees and brush were removed last week.

Neighbors in the area continue to hope for closure from this renewed effort to find evidence.

“It gives me hope that they’re still following leads and not just letting it go away. Hopefully finding justice for him and hopefully justice may be served,” Neighbor Skylar Cherry said.

No word yet from officials as to what led to this renewed search effort, or what investigators hope to find.

