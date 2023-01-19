JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A newborn baby was found in a dumpster Thursday morning in Jackson, Tennessee, according to police.

Investigators said the discovery was made around 3:30 a.m. at 33 Carver Street at the Carver Apartments.

The boy was found alive, said Stephanie Graham, public information office for Jackson Police.

The baby is at the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, said Graham.

Baby found alive in dumpster at 33 Carver Street. (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

No other information was available as it’s still early in the investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information as to who the parents may be or any other information about the discovery to come forward by calling Jackson Police Department 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers 731-424-8477.