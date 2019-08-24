Autopsy results released for eighth body connection to Westmoreland slayings

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — The county medical examiner released the autopsy results for 63-year-old James Fox Dunn Junior – the eighth body in connection to the Westmoreland slayings from April.

The results indicate Dunn probably was the first one murdered. It’s unknown the last time he was seen alive because he “lived like a recluse.”

His body was discovered in the woods days after the fire department responded to his cabin burning.

According to the report, Dunn had been decapitated, his skull has several fractures, he had multiple broken bones and sharp force injuries.

Investigators connected Dunn’s murder to the other seven victims days after their murders.