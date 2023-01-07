HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A search is underway for a young woman with multiple mental health issues, including autism, who disappeared from Hendersonville on Thursday.

The Hendersonville Police Department said 19-year-old Claire Sanford left her home in the 100 block of Jameson Place on Thursday, Jan. 5 with an unidentified man. They in a vehicle that could be a gray Chevy Trail Blazer, but their direction of travel is unknown.

Even though Sanford recently changed her Facebook page to “Lives in Chattanooga, TN”, there is no word whether she is actually in Chattanooga at this time, authorities reported.

Officials said Sanford has disabled her cell phone, so she can’t be reached or located with phone pings.

Police described Sanford as being 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing 140 to 150 pounds, and having short blond hair.

In addition, Sanford has reportedly said she is transgender and dresses like a boy.

According to authorities, Sanford’s mother said she has the mentality of a 12-year-old and suffers from anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideations.

If you come in contact with Sanford or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call Hendersonville Detective Tim Denning at 615-590-4674 or 615-822-1111. You can also email him at tdenning@hvillepd.org.