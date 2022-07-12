NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new course designed to help educated emergency crews responding to someone with autism and the best ways to communicate is being offered this month.

This course’s description states it “introduces law enforcement, EMS, and fire department first responders to the unique characteristics and needs of people with an autism spectrum disorder.”

Autism Awareness for First Responders takes place on July 19 at 6 pm CST, via Zoom.

Autism Awareness Class Education Flyer Law Enforcement (Courtesy: Fabian Oden)

Autism Awareness Class Education Flyer Fire Department (Courtesy: Fabian Oden)

Autism Awareness Class Education Flyer EMS (Courtesy: Fabian Oden)

The instructor for the course is Fabian Oden. The Columbia, TN native has been a flight paramedic with Vanderbilt, a police officer in Mt. Juliet, and is currently a first-year medical student studying ER medicine.

To sign up for the course, click here.