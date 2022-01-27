WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are learning new details on the investigation of a Hickman County family who was missing for 10 days before being found dead in Williamson County.

The family of three, Jeremy Cook, his fiancé Johanan Manor and her daughter 8-year-old child Adalicia hadn’t been seen since January 16. A welfare check by deputies to their home on the 21st showed nothing suspicious.

“No suspicions. Nothing looked out of place they end up leaving,” Lt. Doddo with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office told News 2.

Johanan’s father filed a missing persons report just days before they were found.

“As soon as we got the actual missing persons report on the 23rd, we started working on it,” he said.

This week, investigators pulled bank records, checked license plate readers in multiple counties and attempted to ping cell phones.

“We had some misinformation about cell phone carriers which resulted in cell phones not being able to be pinged. This wasn’t a situation where we weren’t trying to ping the phone, this was a situation where one phone carrier is not a major brand phone carrier. They don’t have the resources that say AT&T, Verizon have,” Lt. Doddo explained.

Around lunchtime Wednesday, Lt. Doddo says investigators were able to hit a ping.

“We were going off pings from the 19th.”

The ping led investigators to a 1.9 mile radius that they began searching in the area off Interstate 840.

“And we discovered a car about 30 yards to our left, kind of in a little bit of a ravine, which was hidden from sight,” said Doddo.

Weather appears to be the cause of the crash. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report says their truck left the roadway, struck and went over the median concrete wall, falling approximately 100 feet into the ravine.

“There’s a very strong possibility that they either hydroplaned or, as we all know, bridges always freeze first. They could have hit a patch of ice and went up over the railing,” the lieutenant said, adding that the family appears to have died upon impact.

The investigation revealing a witness saw and called in the accident, but left before authorities arrived.

“This family would have been found a lot sooner had that person stuck around,” he stated.

Lt Doddo says two troopers responded to the call.

“Two troopers did respond there and they did not see anything. I can understand from the placement of the vehicle where the vehicle was why nobody would see the vehicle down there. You would either have to look under the bridge or lean over the side of the bridge and basically be underneath the bridge to see where they were. It was that difficult of a position to be seen from above. I don’t even think the helicopter would have seen them the way it was tucked up under the bridge.”

The lieutenant asks for anyone who witnesses a crash to stay and report it so they don’t have to go through a situation like this again.

“The family is devastated. You’ve lost almost an entire generation in one crash, that’s tragic in itself. This is just a tragic weather related accident.”