FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Franklin County following an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a silver/gray SUV pulled into the parking lot of the Trolley Rock gas station.

According to authorities, a man got out of the rear passenger side door, walked into the store, pulled a black pistol from his waistband, and went behind the counter.

Officials said the suspect ordered one woman to the ground and ordered the other woman to give him the cash from the register, so she put between $450 and $500 into a black plastic bag.

Then, the man left the building with the money and returned to the SUV, which exited the parking lot and drove east on Highway 64, according to the sheriff’s office.

Neither of the clerks were reportedly injured during this incident.

Authorities described the suspect as 5-feet 8-inches to 5-feet 10-inches tall with a fit build. He was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt over a white long-sleeved shirt, black pants with a white towel in the back pocket, black shoes, black gloves, black sunglasses, and a black full-face mask.

Officials said they have not taken the suspect or his accomplice(s) into custody as of Wednesday, May 17.

If you have any information about this aggravated robbery or the identity of the man photographed above, you are asked to reach out in one of the following ways: