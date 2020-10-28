Authorities searching for runaway Williamson County teen

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen.

The Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Braxton Salter is believed to have left his home within the Arrington Retreat Subdivision on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m.

He was last seen carrying a black backpack and wearing Khaki pants, a light gray hoodie and a black Atlanta Braves baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Salter’s whereabouts should contact Detective Raechel Haber of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5554 ext. 3207, email Raechel.Haber@williamsoncounty-tn.gov, leave a tip by dialing 411 or call 911 dispatch at 615-790-5550.