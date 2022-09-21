PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman from Baxter, Tennessee.

The sheriff’s office says Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing Tuesday by a family member.

Hicks is about 5’3″ and weighs about 130 pounds. She has long black hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff’s office says Hicks may be traveling to the Florida area in a 2023 Jaguar F-type with Tennessee tag BGC6986.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call authorities at 931-528-8484.