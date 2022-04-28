HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing, endangered man.

Aubrey George Morgan was last seen around 3 p.m. at his house in the 1500 block of Ridgemar Trail in Hendersonville.

Authorities say he left while his wife was asleep.

Morgan is currently battling an upper respiratory illness and is showing signs of dementia, according to SCSO.

He is believed to be on foot and left his home in an unknown direction of travel.

Morgan was last seen wearing blue jeans, a button-down shirt and a brown belt.

If you see Morgan, you are asked to call (615) 442-1810.