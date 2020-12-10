Authorities searching for La Vergne man missing since Thanksgiving Day

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from La Vergne.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Robert Covert has not been heard from since he left Thanksgiving Day. Covert drove away in his girlfriend’s car that was eventually found abandoned in Bridgeport, AL.

Police in Bridgeport received a call about the abandoned car and that the man was walking toward the wood line. Officers went through the area and even used a K9 unit, but were unable to find Covert.

Authorities looked through a heavily wooded area Wednesday close to the area where the car was found, but did not find Covert. A search near the railroad tracks proved to be unsuccessful as well.

Detectives say Covert’s girlfriend and his family went to Alabama and put up fliers in the area.

Covert has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo with the initials “LF” on his left chest. Anyone with information on Covert’s whereabouts should call Detective Richard Brinkley at 615-904-3045.