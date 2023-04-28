MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Williamson County elementary school principal indicted on sexual exploitation of a minor charges is missing.

According to authorities, Jonathan Ullrich had been out on bond and was required to wear a GPS monitor. On Friday, deputies conducted a welfare check at his home in Celina, Tennessee and discovered Ullrich was not home. His GPS monitor was found lying beside a note which said in part, “I can’t do this anymore.”

Authorities said they found additional letters that indicate Ullrich may be in the Dale Hollow Lake area. It is believed he has also been in Kentucky, near the Clay County, Tennessee border.

A nationwide search for Ullrich is currently underway.

Jonathan Ullrich (Courtesy: Brent Cooper- District Attorney – 22nd Judicial District) Jonathan Ullrich (Courtesy: Maury County Sheriff’s Office)

He previously lived in Culleoka, Tennessee and was a principal for Williamson County Schools.

Ullrich is considered potentially armed and dangerous and has made previous statements which indicate he may be violent and suicidal, according to authorities.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at 931-388-5151.