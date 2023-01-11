CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public to be on the lookout for an alleged killer.

Marvin Deon Holt, 21, is wanted by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office and TBI for first-degree murder.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Authorities say Holt is wanted for the 2018 murder of Jacob Furlow.

The suspect is described as 6’3″ and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Holt should be considered armed and dangerous, according to TBI.

If you know where Holt is, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.