MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators with the Maury County and Marshall County sheriff’s departments are searching for a man wanted for multiple aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

Authorities said 61-year-old Kenneth Sims was last seen driving a stolen champagne colored 2017 Ford F150 pickup truck with tag number 712BDTH.

Sims is known to be armed with a handgun, which authorities said has been sued while committing the above crimes.

He is 6’2″, weighs 250 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes.

Kenneth Sims (Source: Maury County Sheriff’s Department) Kenneth Sims stolen truck (Source: Maury County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with information on Sims’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Matthew McDonald with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at 931-375-8654 or email mmcdonald@maurycounty-tn.gov.

If you see Sims, you are advised not to approach him and immediately call 911.