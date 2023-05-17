MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators with the Maury County and Marshall County sheriff’s departments are searching for a man wanted for multiple aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.
Authorities said 61-year-old Kenneth Sims was last seen driving a stolen champagne colored 2017 Ford F150 pickup truck with tag number 712BDTH.
Sims is known to be armed with a handgun, which authorities said has been sued while committing the above crimes.
He is 6’2″, weighs 250 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Sims’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Matthew McDonald with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at 931-375-8654 or email mmcdonald@maurycounty-tn.gov.
If you see Sims, you are advised not to approach him and immediately call 911.