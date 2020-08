CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said they’re searching for a missing man.

69-year-old Lonnie Breland was last seen Saturday driving a 2019 silver Honda with the tag ‘1T75V5’.

He has grey hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 931-484-6176.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.