Authorities search for 2 missing teenagers in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for two missing teenagers in Cumberland County, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said both 16-year-old Kane Meeks and 17-year-old William Domingo Piaz are missing.
Meeks was last seen at his home on September 18, wearing a white T-shirt, black sweat pants and white shoes.
The parents of Paiz came home to find him and his clothes missing from his residence in Fairfield Glade.
If you have any information about either teen, call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.