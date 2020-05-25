Authorities rescue man trapped in 30-foot ravine in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they rescued a man from a 30-foot deep ravine on Monday.

Officials said the man is from Christiana and was trapped in the ravine near Rockvale. He was rescued by a team of Rutherford County deputies, firefighters and paramedics.

Authorities said someone at Champions Run Golf Course heard the man’s pleas for help and found him in a heavily-wooded area.

The man was taken to the St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for treatment.

No information regarding the victim’s identity has been immediately released.

