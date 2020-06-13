Authorities release photos of suspects vandalizing confederate monument in Stewart County

DOVER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stewart County authorities released photos of the two suspects they said are responsible for vandalizing a confederate monument at Fort Donelson.

The monument is a grave-site for soldiers who fought at there in 1862.

Authorities told News 2 the investigation was turned over to The National Parks Service as it happened on federal property.

If you know anything, please contact Fort Donelson Chief Ranger Bill Fields at 1-931-627-0524.

