HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Paying for sex is a crime we are seeing more of across Tennessee as officials look to crack down on sex trafficking.

“It is a problem I think is getting worse, rather than better,” said Chief Mickey Miller of the Hendersonville Police Department.

The latest bust in Sumner County landed 13 men behind bars. Among them; Joshua Sendish, a contracted employee who taught after-school music lessons at a Christian school, and Charles Jagger from Clarksville, who worked for the city of Nashville.

“We don’t want that to occur in Hendersonville or anywhere else in Sumner County, and we are going to do everything we can to stop it,” proclaimed Miller.

The Sumner County operation was led by more than 30 personnel from a number of agencies, including the Sheriff’s Department, Hendersonville Police Department, Homeland Security and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Sheriff Sonny Weatherford said he was shocked by the results.

“The phone had rang all night long; it was just unreal,” he explained.

An ad placed online advertising for sex in exchange for money led to more than 100 calls in two days.

“I was floored with the amount of people that called,” the sheriff said.

He went on to say that the majority hung up once they realized they would be meeting with a 16-year-old, but not these 13 men, many coming from surrounding counties. The men showed up at an undisclosed location near a park and an elementary school, making it a Class A felony for those charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.

Tennessee is seeing more undercover human sex trafficking operations thanks to some additional funding, tips from the community and new techniques, according to officials with the TBI.

“I think the reason we are seeing a lot more is people had a lot more time on their hands with COVID. People are at home, they weren’t being able to get out,” Detective Lisa Byington told News 2.

Officials in Sumner County say this is just the beginning, with future sex trafficking operations planned.