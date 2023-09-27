NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to some Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky investigators, thefts from United States postal boxes are on the rise.

News 2 has been tracking some of these cases, including some with ties to Williamson County, Nashville, and Oak Grove, Kentucky.

According to Oak Grove investigators, in April 2023, someone stole a $114,000 check out of a blue postal box in Nashville.

Detective Sgt. James Carter of the Oak Grove Police Department told News 2, “It seems to be a major problem down there some how, getting into the mailboxes somehow and getting what they can and hoping to get lucky.”

According to Carter, a few days after the check was stolen, a woman police have now identified as Diane Walker deposited that stolen check at a bank in Oak Grove.

Carter said another woman, identified as 36-year-old Enjolee Davis, made three withdrawals on that account

for thousands of dollars; two of those transactions were made in Clarksville and one in Oak Grove.

“Somebody washed the name off of it who the money was for and then put Ms Davis’ company’s name on there,” Carter said.

According to investigators, Davis’ company is Tactical Task Services LLC.

The case went on for months before investigators got a break on the whereabouts of Davis.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office stopped Davis with warrants on a routine traffic stop. After a background check, Davis was taken into custody.

Davis eventually posted a $50,000 bond and was given a court date in November.

Meanwhile, Carter said Walker’s whereabouts are still unknown.

“Ms. Walker has not been picked up on our NCIC warrant,” Carter said.

Regarding Davis, Carter said, “We’d like her to come up to Oak Grove, Kentucky, and turn herself in so we can officially serve the warrant and get this matter taken care of.”

Oak Grove investigators said Enjolee Davis is wanted for theft by unlawful taking and possession of a forged instrument. Walker is also facing possession of a forged instrument warrants.

In a similar but different case, Belle Meade investigators also worked a check theft incident where a man was accused of cashing a stolen check before being arrested.

According to Belle Meade police, their case started at the Green Hills Post Office in January 2023, where someone reached into a post office box and stole a check written out for $53,000.

“One of our residents put a check for a property purchase in the post office box at Green Hills which was later stolen,” Lt. Mack Mangrum said.

According to Belle Meade investigators, a few days after the check was pilfered, it was cashed in Raleigh, North Carolina.

According to investigators, Jason Lamont Pittman cashed the check that reportedly was now made out to him.

News 2 obtained video from Friday, Sept. 22 outside the Belle Meade Police Department.

According to police, the video shows Pittman turning himself in on warrants out of Belle Meade, some eight months after the check was first reported stolen.

Pittman is charged with theft over $10,000 and forgery. He bonded out on $50,000 and is due back in court later this year.

Police are still trying to determine who took the check from the Green Hills mail box and how they did it.

In order to avoid becoming a victim, authorities urge you to check your mailbox every day and to not let mail sit in your mailbox. If you are at the post office, take your items inside and hand them directly to a letter carrier.

News 2 reached out to the United States Postal Service for comment.

A spokesperson wrote in part:

“The postal service considers safeguarding the security and sanctity of the mail of paramount importance. This includes ensuring our blue collection boxes are secure, safe and in good condition at all times. Customers are reminded that they can securely and safely deposit items in the lobby drop boxes inside our post offices.”