NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The reality is human trafficking is here and growing across the state of Tennessee.

“It is way more prevalent than people realize,” said Kate Melby. “But just the sheer volume and the amount of money that is being spent on human trafficking is astronomical.”

Melby is the assistant district attorney for Davidson County and has seen this first hand, with a case happening just a few days ago.

“There were victims who were being trafficked out of two different motels in Nashville,” she said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and multiple law enforcement agencies started hearing about a human trafficking ring in Middle Tennessee several months ago.

The TBI said agents soon found 50-year-old Yilibeth Rivero De Caldera of Murfreesboro was trafficking female Hispanic women from Central and South America.

Police arrested Yilibeth Rivero De Caldera and charged her with nine counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act. (Source: TBI)

“When I started out at the DA’s office I started out in domestic violence and there are so many components to domestic violence that you see in trafficking,” said Melby.

Authorities claim De Caldera would provide financial assistance for these women to get to the states, and then tell the victims they had a large debt forcing them into prostitution to pay the debt back.

“Traffickers prey upon vulnerability,” said Kelli Cary.

Cary is the CEO of AncoraTN a group that provides support and services for human trafficking survivors.

“We can come in and provide emotional support basic needs and then access to those long term healing services,” she said.

These groups along with programs like Cherished Hearts through Davidson County’s general sessions court work with victims to get the resources they need to move forward and away from trafficking.

“I think once we are able to be educated and remove a lot of the stigma around it,” said Grace Guerra Woolbright. “I think we’ll be able to reach more victims.”

Woolbright is the program manager for Cherished Hearts and said many of the victims she encounters are women who were introduced to trafficking by someone they know. “Somebody in their family started trafficking or they were trafficked as part of a relationship.”

And as the investigation into this ring continues, Melby is just glad so many people are working together to save victims. “It is a statewide problem, but luckily we have some really great partners and everybody wants to work together to help end this problem,” she said.

Officials say there is potential for additional arrests, charges, and more victims.

The District Attorney’s office also said this ring has international ties with individuals they believe are very dangerous.

If you have any information about De Caldera or this criminal enterprise, you are asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. Any victims who may need help are encouraged to call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484.

To find out more about human trafficking, the warning signs, and Tennessee’s response to the crime, follow this link.