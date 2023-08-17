RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a Middle Tennessee woman who has reportedly been missing for more than a week.

The last known text 20-year-old Vivian Caspen Ember sent to someone was on Aug. 6 — a day after she was last seen, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Monica Fonseca.

Ember, who is also known as Kimberly Morrow, is reportedly from the small town of Eagleville, just outside of Murfreesboro. She was reported missing by her father, who said it is unlike her to not have regular contact with her family.

Vivian Caspen Ember, also known as Kimberly Morrow (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

She was believed to be driving her burgundy or maroon 2012 Honda Civic with the Rutherford County tag BNK5716 when she was last seen. Detectives said it is known that she was in Kentucky at some point and may be traveling as far as Pennsylvania.

In an emailed statement, the Eagleville Police Department said officers are working in conjunction with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office to find Ember. Anyone who has seen her or knows her location is asked to contact Detective Fonseca at 615-904-3046.