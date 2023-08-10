COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to learn whether suspected bomb maker Levi Austin Flatt, 30, was targeting the Putnam County Fair.

The criminal complaint against Flatt explains his arrest at a motel close to the fairgrounds. During the arrest, federal agents said he told them about the three bombs in his possession.

“Something prompted him to go down this road, and we are just thankful to get that stopped,” Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said.

Several of his Baxter neighbors said they were relieved to hear of his arrest, especially because of all the past attention he received from authorities.

“Forty interactions with him since 2018, and we have been out to his residence over 20 times,” Farris said.

Federal agents also searched Flatt’s home and found electrical wires attached to a suspected device and unknown liquid substances.

With 5,000-6,000 people at the fair, Sheriff Farris is glad Flatt is off the street.

Currently, Flatt is in federal custody.