CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Cumberland County home Sunday afternoon.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to a call about “the discovery of deceased individuals” at a residence along Deep Draw Road at approximately 4:22 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Officials identified the two people as 56-year-old Tamara Clark and 54-year-old Del Clark.

Authorities said they are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the Clarks’ “unexplained deaths,” but the initial investigation has not revealed any signs of foul play.

Both bodies will reportedly be transferred to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy in order to establish a precise cause of death.

“We would like to assure the residents of Cumberland County that there is no threat to public safety and no reason for concern,” the sheriff’s office said in a Sunday night Facebook post. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tamara Clark and Del Clark. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.”