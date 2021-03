MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspicious package found on Herschel Drive in Mt. Juliet has been deemed safe, according to police.

Police say the package was found on Herschel Drive between Cracker Barrel and a MAPCO. Businesses and restaurants in the area were asked to shelter-in-place or evacuate the area.

According to police, an explosive detection K9 evaluated the package and the package was deemed safe.

The area is in the process of being cleared.