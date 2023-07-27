SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Sumner County following a Wednesday night shooting that left one person injured.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives responded to a report of a person with an apparent gunshot wound at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

Officials said the injured individual appeared to have driven himself to an acquaintance’s home along Campbell Hollow Road in the Bethpage area.

Once the wounded person was identified, deputies said they went to his home on Rock Bridge Road to see if anyone else needed medical care. Even though no such individuals were found, authorities reportedly discovered evidence near the home indicating it may have been the scene of the original shooting incident.

The injured person was brought to a local medical facility, the sheriff’s office said. There is no word on his condition or identity at this time.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

As Sumner County authorities continue to investigate Wednesday night’s incident, they urge anyone with information about the case to call Detective Chris Burgett at 615-442-1839.