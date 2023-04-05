WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following a weekend shooting at a Williamson County residence.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Falls Grove neighborhood of College Grove after shots were fired into a home.

Authorities reported they believe the shooting happened between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Williamson County officials said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation into this “aggravated assault”.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional details about Saturday night’s incident.

However, the founder of The Tennessee Holler, a progressive news outlet, said his house was the one targeted. According to a statement he posted online, his children were asleep when the shooting happened.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact Detective Robert Daub by calling 615-790-5554, ext. 3221, or by emailing robert.daub@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at 615-794-4000, which will allow you to remain anonymous and potentially qualify for a reward.