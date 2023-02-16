DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed to News 2 Thursday evening that the agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Details are limited, but authorities say it happened in Burns Thursday night.

There is no word on any injuries in connection with the shooting.

The TBI is expected to release more information as it becomes available.