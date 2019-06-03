Authorities investigate apparent murder-suicide in Marshall County

Authorities in Marshall County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

Emergency personnel was called to a home in the 1600 block of Fishing Ford Road just after midnight Monday.

Investigators believe Peter Fantoni went to his soon-to-be ex-wife’s home and allegedly shot her before turning the gun on himself. The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to Det. Tony Nichols with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Fantoni had been on the run from warrants out of Maury County and had reportedly been out of state for the last few weeks.

Authorities believe Fantoni flew into Nashville recently.

Additional information was not immediately released.